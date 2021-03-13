eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of eGain worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 19.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.39 million, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

