Egerton Capital UK LLP Acquires 575,464 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,464 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 4.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.34% of Netflix worth $818,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,294,000 after buying an additional 127,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $63,533,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $518.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.86. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

