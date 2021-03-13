Egerton Capital UK LLP Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,183,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,061.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,754.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

