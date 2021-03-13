Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 544,705 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 544,705 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.10% of Facebook worth $743,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

FB stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average is $270.17. The firm has a market cap of $764.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

