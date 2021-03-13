Egretia (EGT) Price Up 76.5% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 76.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

