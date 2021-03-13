Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eiffage stock remained flat at $$21.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

