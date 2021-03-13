electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

ECOR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. Research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

