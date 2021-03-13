Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,041 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,322 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $516,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

