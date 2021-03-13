Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597,628 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Electronic Arts worth $516,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.48. 34,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

