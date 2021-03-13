Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $140.51 or 0.00229168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $88.58 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.97 or 0.02226268 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,348,492 coins and its circulating supply is 17,116,436 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

