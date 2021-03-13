Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of Emerson Electric worth $706,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.