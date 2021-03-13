Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the February 11th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Endonovo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 769,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Endonovo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

