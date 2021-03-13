Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $36.15 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and $841,160.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.21 or 0.00393453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.23 or 0.05233569 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00055846 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

