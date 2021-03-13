Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Energizer worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

