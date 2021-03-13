Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Natixis raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

