Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC began coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,889. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.