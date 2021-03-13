Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 288,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,347,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

