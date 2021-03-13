EOS (EOS) Price Hits $4.11 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00006873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,798,472 coins and its circulating supply is 951,298,060 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

