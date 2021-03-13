Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,679 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

PHYS stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

