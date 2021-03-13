Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,339 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195,477 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 551.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 181,268 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,767,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,670,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,936 shares of company stock worth $11,159,155 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

