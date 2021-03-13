Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,341 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 711,932 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

