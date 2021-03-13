Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

