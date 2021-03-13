Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

