Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $43,427,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $136.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

