Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,378,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

