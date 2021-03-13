Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 287.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $361.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

