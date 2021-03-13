Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,526 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.