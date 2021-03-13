Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,214 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $41,568,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 138,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.