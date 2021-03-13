Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,797 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,201 shares of company stock worth $2,527,964. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley increased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

