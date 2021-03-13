Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

