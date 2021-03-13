Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

