Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AES opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

