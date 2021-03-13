Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 425.5% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 301,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

