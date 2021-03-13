Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,030 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 484,931 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.35 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

