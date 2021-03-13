Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,278. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

