Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,287 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of uniQure worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

