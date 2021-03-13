Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

