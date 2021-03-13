Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,096 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,096 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

