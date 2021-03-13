Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

