Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.50. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

