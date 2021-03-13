Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $471.46 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

