Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 868,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,682 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

