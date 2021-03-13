EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

EquiFin stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. EquiFin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get EquiFin alerts:

EquiFin Company Profile

EquiFin, Inc provides structured credit to small and mid-sized business enterprises in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans in the United States. Its financial instruments include time deposits, factored receivables and loans, notes receivables, and long-term debts. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for EquiFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquiFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.