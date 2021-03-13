EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
EquiFin stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. EquiFin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
EquiFin Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for EquiFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquiFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.