Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 12th (ACCYY, BCC, BMWYY, BOSSY, CQP, DGX, DIISY, IBJHF, KPTSF, LEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 12th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $137.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

