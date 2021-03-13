Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (AMC, AVY, BURL, CVNA, CYBR, EXPR, FRG, FRPT, LMNR, MIDD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.50 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $1.50 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $194.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

