Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (AMC, AVY, BURL, CVNA, CYBR, EXPR, FRG, FRPT, LMNR, MIDD)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.50 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $1.50 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $194.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

