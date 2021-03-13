Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

