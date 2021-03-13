Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.93% of Equity Residential worth $425,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Equity Residential by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 38,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

