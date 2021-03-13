ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 263% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $45,501.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 383.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

