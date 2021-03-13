Ergo 1-Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $63.15 million and $1.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,725.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.71 or 0.03176141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.87 or 0.00373598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.20 or 0.00993329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.45 or 0.00391017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.61 or 0.00359997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00258616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00023025 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,288,450 coins and its circulating supply is 29,984,728 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

