ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 958,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,091,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,044,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.01. 6,463,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

